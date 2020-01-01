Intel Core i7 9700K vs i3 10100
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +5%
463
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +58%
3600
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
2859
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +63%
14445
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +10%
1212
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +76%
7355
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
