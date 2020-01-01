Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
463
425
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +164%
3600
1365
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +21%
2859
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +82%
14445
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +4%
1212
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +105%
7355
3592
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9700K and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 9700K and Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 9700K and Core i5 10600
- Core i7 9700K and Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i7 9700K and Core i5 10400F
- Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 1035G7
- Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 3 4300U