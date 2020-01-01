Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 10600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Core i5 10600KF +8%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
Core i5 10600KF +1%
3641
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Core i5 10600KF +6%
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
7355
6735
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i5 10600KF or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 10600KF or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10600KF or Intel Core i7 10700
- Intel Core i5 10600KF or Intel Core i7 9700KF