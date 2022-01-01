Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1912 vs 1286 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1290
Core i5 12600KF +48%
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9516
Core i5 12600KF +87%
17838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2906
Core i5 12600KF +37%
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14673
Core i5 12600KF +86%
27244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Core i5 12600KF +50%
1929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7461
Core i5 12600KF +63%
12158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
