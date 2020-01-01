Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 6600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 3 years and 2 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 91 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +19%
463
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +131%
3600
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +23%
2859
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +133%
14445
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +7%
1212
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +97%
7355
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|385 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
