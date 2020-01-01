Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i5 7300HQ: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 7300HQ

Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i5 7300HQ
Intel Core i5 7300HQ

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 7300HQ (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7300HQ and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7300HQ
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +46%
2859
Core i5 7300HQ
1955
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +186%
14445
Core i5 7300HQ
5042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +163%
7355
Core i5 7300HQ
2793

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i5 7300HQ

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price 385 USD 250 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i7-9700K i5-7300HQ
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i5 7300HQ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 7300HQ or i7 9700K?
