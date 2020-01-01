Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 8300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +16%
463
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +115%
3600
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +23%
2859
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +94%
14445
7456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +29%
1212
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +117%
7355
3390
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
