Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 8500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz i5 8500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
74
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
24
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8500
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +16%
463
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +58%
3600
2272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +17%
2859
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +54%
14445
9372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +19%
1212
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +46%
7355
5038
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-8500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1