Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 8600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +15%
463
401
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +67%
3600
2156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
2859
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +43%
14445
10121
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
Core i5 8600K +2%
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +22%
7355
6033
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|257 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-8600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 8600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
