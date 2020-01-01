Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 9400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +12%
464
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +54%
3698
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +17%
2923
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +54%
14855
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +16%
1238
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +69%
7545
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
