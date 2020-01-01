Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 9400T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +40%
2859
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +86%
14445
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +40%
1212
863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +107%
7355
3560
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
