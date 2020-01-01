Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i5 9600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 9600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600KF and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +39%
3600
Core i5 9600KF
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +33%
14445
Core i5 9600KF
10849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +38%
7355
Core i5 9600KF
5331

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i5 9600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 7, 2019
Launch price 385 USD 269 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700K i5-9600KF
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600KF or i7 9700K?
