We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +135%
3600
Core i7 1065G7
1530
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +15%
2859
Core i7 1065G7
2496
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +62%
14445
Core i7 1065G7
8943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +83%
7355
Core i7 1065G7
4026

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 August 1, 2019
Launch price 385 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-9700K i7-1065G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 9700K?
