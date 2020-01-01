Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 10700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 10700F +6%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Core i7 10700F +32%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i7 10700F +5%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7545
Core i7 10700F +11%
8359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (11.1%)
16 (88.9%)
Total votes: 18
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs i5 10400F
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs i7 10700
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs i9 10900F
- Intel Core i7 10700F vs i5 10400F