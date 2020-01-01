Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 10750H +6%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +35%
3698
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +6%
2923
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +16%
14855
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +2%
1238
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +37%
7545
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
9 (50%)
9 (50%)
Total votes: 18
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs Intel Core i7 10875H