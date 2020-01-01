Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 10875H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 10875H +9%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +2%
3698
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2923
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Core i7 10875H +9%
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Core i7 10875H +4%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
7545
6951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|385 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4