Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 11700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1274 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1263
Core i7 11700 +12%
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +1%
9242
9177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2906
Core i7 11700 +7%
3098
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14272
Core i7 11700 +47%
20992
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1260
Core i7 11700 +32%
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7440
Core i7 11700 +27%
9424
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|385 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-11700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
