We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1274 points
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1263
Core i7 11700 +12%
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14272
Core i7 11700 +47%
20992
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1260
Core i7 11700 +32%
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7440
Core i7 11700 +27%
9424

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Launch price 385 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-9700K i7-11700
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700 +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700 or i7 9700K?
