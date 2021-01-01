Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i7 11700KF: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700KF and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1238 points
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14812
Core i7 11700KF +61%
23840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7264
Core i7 11700KF +50%
10878

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 11700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 March 16, 2021
Launch price 385 USD 374 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-9700K i7-11700KF
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700KF or i7 9700K?
