Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 11700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1238 points
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
Core i7 11700KF +31%
617
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3687
Core i7 11700KF +56%
5750
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2920
Core i7 11700KF +17%
3406
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14812
Core i7 11700KF +61%
23840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1250
Core i7 11700KF +46%
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7264
Core i7 11700KF +50%
10878
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|385 USD
|374 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-11700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
