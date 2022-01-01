Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i7 11850H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 11850H

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 11850H

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1286 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1279
Core i7 11850H +18%
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
9407
Core i7 11850H +30%
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
2873
Core i7 11850H +12%
3214
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14448
Core i7 11850H +49%
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1285
Core i7 11850H +23%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7382
Core i7 11850H +16%
8543
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-9700K i7-11850H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

