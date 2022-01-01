Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 11850H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1286 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1279
Core i7 11850H +18%
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9407
Core i7 11850H +30%
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2873
Core i7 11850H +12%
3214
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14448
Core i7 11850H +49%
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
Core i7 11850H +23%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7382
Core i7 11850H +16%
8543
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1