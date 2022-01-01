Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 11850H VS Intel Core i7 9700K Intel Core i7 11850H We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11850H and 9700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K Unlocked multiplier

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later

Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt

Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1594 vs 1286 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 11850H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 8, 2018 May 11, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45 Model number i7-9700K i7-11850H Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1787 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 21-25x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 95 W 35-45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 192 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 32 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 9700K 0.38 TFLOPS Core i7 11850H 0.742 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 51.2 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -