We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1286 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1279
Core i7 12700H +40%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
9407
Core i7 12700H +76%
16587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
2873
Core i7 12700H +27%
3662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
14448
Core i7 12700H +87%
27005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K
1285
Core i7 12700H +37%
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K
7382
Core i7 12700H +67%
12350
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-9700K i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 8 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 95 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 9700K?
