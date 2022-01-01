Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 12700H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1286 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1279
Core i7 12700H +40%
1790
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9407
Core i7 12700H +76%
16587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2873
Core i7 12700H +27%
3662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14448
Core i7 12700H +87%
27005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
Core i7 12700H +37%
1757
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7382
Core i7 12700H +67%
12350
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|14
|Threads
|8
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1