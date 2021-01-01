Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 12700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated graphics: 0.78 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1291 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +52%
1968
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9518
Core i7 12700K +142%
23042
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2963
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +48%
1916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7541
Core i7 12700K +99%
15016
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
