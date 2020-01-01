Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i7 5960X : what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 5960X

Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
Intel Core i7 5960X
Intel Core i7 5960X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3 GHz i7 5960X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 5960X – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 5960X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.4 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +14%
14445
Core i7 5960X
12665
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 5960X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 August 29, 2014
Launch price 385 USD 1059 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Haswell E
Model number i7-9700K i7-5960X
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 2.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 22 nm
TDP 95 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 5960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 40
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 5960X or i7 9700K?
