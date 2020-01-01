Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 6800K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 6800K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6800K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6800K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +18%
463
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +27%
3600
2829
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +27%
2859
2246
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +38%
14445
10435
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +23%
1212
984
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +28%
7355
5727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|385 USD
|440 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-6800K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|15MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6800K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
