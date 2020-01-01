Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i7 6850K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 6850K

Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
Intel Core i7 6850K
Intel Core i7 6850K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 6850K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850K and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6850K – 95 vs 140 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6850K
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +20%
2923
Core i7 6850K
2445
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +31%
14855
Core i7 6850K
11327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +30%
7545
Core i7 6850K
5789

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 6850K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 30, 2016
Launch price 385 USD 628 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Broadwell E
Model number i7-9700K i7-6850K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 15MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 6850K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 40
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 6850K or i7 9700K?
EnglishРусский