Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 6900K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.2 GHz i7 6900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6900K – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6900K
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +24%
2923
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +10%
14855
13501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +21%
1238
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7545
Core i7 6900K +2%
7706
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|385 USD
|1089 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-6900K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1