Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 6950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 6950X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- 40% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +13%
464
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Core i7 6950X +36%
5027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +20%
2923
2427
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Core i7 6950X +18%
17498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +29%
1238
958
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7545
Core i7 6950X +19%
8974
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2016
|Launch price
|385 USD
|1723 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-6950X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|8
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
