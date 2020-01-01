Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +13%
463
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +71%
3600
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +15%
2859
2476
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +68%
14445
8604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +8%
1212
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +67%
7355
4415
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-7700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
