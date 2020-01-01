Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 7700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 4.2 GHz i7 7700K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7700K
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 91 vs 95 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
463
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +65%
3600
2186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +3%
2859
2765
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +51%
14445
9591
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +3%
1212
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +61%
7355
4578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|350 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-7700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|42 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|100x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 7700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700K or Intel Core i5 10400F
- Intel Core i7 7700K or Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 7700K or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 7700K or Intel Core i5 10400