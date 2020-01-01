Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i7 7800X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7800X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +28%
464
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +31%
3698
2819
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +19%
2923
2452
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +17%
14855
12709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +13%
1238
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +21%
7545
6211
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-7800X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 7800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
