Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 7820X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.6 GHz i7 7820X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 7820X – 95 vs 140 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 7820X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.87 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 7820X +8%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Core i7 7820X +40%
5193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +15%
2923
2552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14855
Core i7 7820X +20%
17795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +7%
1238
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +74%
7545
4329
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-7820X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|11MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|99°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 7820X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
