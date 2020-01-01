Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 8700K +11%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +8%
3698
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +3%
2923
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +5%
14855
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +3%
1238
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +8%
7545
6971
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|385 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700K or i5 10400F
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i9 10900K
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i7 8700K or i5 10400