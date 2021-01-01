Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700K or Core i7 9700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 9700F

Intel Core i7 9700K
VS
Intel Core i7 9700F
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i7 9700F

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.0 GHz i7 9700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700F and 9700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
14812
Core i7 9700F
13581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 9700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 April 23, 2019
Launch price 385 USD 335 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700K i7-9700F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 95 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700K official page Intel Core i7 9700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
11 (18.3%)
49 (81.7%)
Total votes: 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700F or i7 9700K?
