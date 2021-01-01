Intel Core i7 9700K vs i7 9700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700K against the 3.0 GHz i7 9700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
470
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3687
Core i7 9700F +1%
3710
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +2%
2920
2854
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +9%
14812
13581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700K +3%
1250
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700K +4%
7264
6954
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|385 USD
|335 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700K
|i7-9700F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|Intel Core i7 9700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
