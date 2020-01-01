Intel Core i7 9700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700KF with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700KF
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900XT – 95 vs 105 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Ryzen 9 3900XT +13%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Ryzen 9 3900XT +103%
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +5%
3007
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14913
Ryzen 9 3900XT +126%
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +1%
1344
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7018
Ryzen 9 3900XT +80%
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|379 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
