Intel Core i7 9700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700KF with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700KF
- Consumes up to 10% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 95 vs 105 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Ryzen 9 3950X +11%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
Ryzen 9 3950X +153%
9120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +7%
2893
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14587
Ryzen 9 3950X +166%
38756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +2%
1302
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6819
Ryzen 9 3950X +115%
14635
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|379 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700KF or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700KF or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 9700KF or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 9700KF or AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 9700KF or i9 9900KF
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10900KF