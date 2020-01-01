Intel Core i7 9700KF vs i5 10600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700KF with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i5 10600KF +6%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +1%
3698
3659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14913
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +2%
1344
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +4%
7018
6763
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|379 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700KF
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
