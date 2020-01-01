Intel Core i7 9700KF vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700KF against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i7 9700KF – 65 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
473
Core i7 10700 +6%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3698
Core i7 10700 +32%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3007
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14913
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +9%
1344
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7018
Core i7 10700 +18%
8268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|379 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700KF
|i7-10700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K or Core i7 9700KF
- Core i7 10700K or Core i7 9700KF
- Ryzen 7 3800X or Core i7 9700KF
- Core i5 9600KF or Core i7 9700KF
- Core i7 10700KF or Core i7 9700KF
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7 10700
- Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i7 10700
- Ryzen 5 3600XT or Core i7 10700
- Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i7 10700
- Core i9 10900 or Core i7 10700