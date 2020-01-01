Intel Core i7 9700KF vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9700KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3600
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +1%
2893
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +1%
14587
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700KF +7%
1302
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6819
Core i7 9700K +8%
7355
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|379 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700KF
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
9 (75%)
3 (25%)
Total votes: 12
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i7 9700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i7 9700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Intel Core i7 9700KF and Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i7 9700K and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i7 9700K and Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- Intel Core i7 9700K and Intel Core i5 10400F