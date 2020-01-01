Intel Core i7 9700T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2567
Ryzen 5 3600 +2%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11011
Ryzen 5 3600 +63%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Ryzen 5 3600 +20%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4713
Ryzen 5 3600 +56%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|232 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
