Intel Core i7 9700T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +2%
2567
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11011
Ryzen 5 4600H +38%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Ryzen 5 4600H +3%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +6%
4713
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|232 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
