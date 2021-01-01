Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1061 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
10608
Ryzen 7 3700X +116%
22878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1078
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
5186
Ryzen 7 3700X +68%
8708

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 232 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9700T -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

