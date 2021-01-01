Intel Core i7 9700T vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1061 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Ryzen 7 3700X +8%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10608
Ryzen 7 3700X +116%
22878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5186
Ryzen 7 3700X +68%
8708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|232 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
