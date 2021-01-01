Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700T vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i7 9700T
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Intel Core i7 9700T
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1191 vs 1061 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
10608
Ryzen 7 4800H +84%
19504
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1078
Ryzen 7 4800H +11%
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
5186
Ryzen 7 4800H +54%
8007

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 232 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9700T -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 9700T?
