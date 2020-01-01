Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700T vs i5 10600K

Intel Core i7 9700T
Intel Core i7 9700T
VS
Intel Core i5 10600K
Intel Core i5 10600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600K and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
2567
Core i5 10600K +14%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
11011
Core i5 10600K +34%
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1064
Core i5 10600K +25%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
4713
Core i5 10600K +47%
6941

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and i5 10600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 232 USD 262 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9700T i5-10600K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600K or i7 9700T?
