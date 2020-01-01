Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Core i5 8400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +6%
2567
Core i5 8400
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +18%
11011
Core i5 8400
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +3%
1064
Core i5 8400
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +7%
4713
Core i5 8400
4398

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price 232 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700T i5-8400
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page Intel Core i5 8400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8400 or i7 9700T?
