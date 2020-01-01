Intel Core i7 9700T vs i5 9500T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 2.2 GHz i5 9500T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +16%
2567
2205
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +35%
11011
8184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +14%
1064
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +10%
4713
4277
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|232 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i5-9500T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i5 9500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
