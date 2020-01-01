Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 10510U
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 9700T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +5%
2567
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +55%
11011
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +41%
1064
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +65%
4713
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|232 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
