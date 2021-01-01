Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700KF – 35 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1340 vs 1061 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i7 10700KF +21%
3066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10608
Core i7 10700KF +84%
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i7 10700KF +25%
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5186
Core i7 10700KF +67%
8667
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|232 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1