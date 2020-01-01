Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Core i7 10700T: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 10700T

Intel Core i7 9700T
Intel Core i7 9700T
VS
Intel Core i7 10700T
Intel Core i7 10700T

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T against the 2 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700T and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
11011
Core i7 10700T +23%
13516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1064
Core i7 10700T +12%
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
4713
Core i7 10700T +34%
6307

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and i7 10700T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 232 USD 325 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9700T i7-10700T
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page Intel Core i7 10700T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700T or i7 9700T?
EnglishРусский