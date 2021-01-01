Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Core i7 10750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 10750H

Intel Core i7 9700T
VS
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 9700T
Intel Core i7 10750H

We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10750H and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1061 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
10608
Core i7 10750H +19%
12574
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1078
Core i7 10750H +10%
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
5186
Core i7 10750H +10%
5691

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and i7 10750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 2, 2020
Launch price 232 USD 395 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-9700T i7-10750H
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page Intel Core i7 10750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

