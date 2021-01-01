Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1061 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i7 10750H +9%
2759
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10608
Core i7 10750H +19%
12574
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i7 10750H +10%
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5186
Core i7 10750H +10%
5691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|232 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
