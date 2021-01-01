Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 1165G7

Intel Core i7 9700T
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 9700T
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1539 vs 1061 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 9700T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
2525
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
2933
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1078
Core i7 1165G7 +45%
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 232 USD 426 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-9700T i7-1165G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i7 9700T?
