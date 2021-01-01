Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1539 vs 1061 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 9700T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
563
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i7 1165G7 +16%
2933
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10608
10598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i7 1165G7 +45%
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5186
Core i7 1165G7 +2%
5284
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|232 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
