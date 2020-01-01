Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +2%
2567
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +27%
11011
8696
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Core i7 7700 +7%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +5%
4713
4485
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|232 USD
|312 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-7700
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
